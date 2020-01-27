Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: ‘heartbroken’ Twitter pays tribute

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Kobe Bryant

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and several others in Calabasas, California on Sunday evening.

Following the news, celebrities and sports stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 41-year-old athlete and his daughter.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother,” tweeted fellow NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Fans also honoured the NBA star with quotes and tributes too.

“This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken,” the NBA said in an official statement.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and double Olympic gold medallist.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” the NBA concluded.

Feature image: screenshot, @SHAQ via Twitter

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
leon thevenin wacs cable repair ship cape town
WACS, SAT-3 internet cable repair still more than a week away
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech 27 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.