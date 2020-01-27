Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash: ‘heartbroken’ Twitter pays tribute

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and several others in Calabasas, California on Sunday evening.

Following the news, celebrities and sports stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 41-year-old athlete and his daughter.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother,” tweeted fellow NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers’ families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

The impact Kobe had on so many lives in so many ways… unimaginable heartbreak 💔#ripmamba pic.twitter.com/kdQbgjVzVK — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 27, 2020

This honestly doesn’t make sense….I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man…Legends never die!!!!… https://t.co/L8TZ2ZO6Sm — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 26, 2020

My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/U3osyw6Pzu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Fans also honoured the NBA star with quotes and tributes too.

This is for you Kobe Bryant and Gianna .

Rest in peace! #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/rmRdm5Gb1s — John Paul Roiles (@jpaulroiles) January 27, 2020

This is for you Kobe Bryant and Gianna, RIP. Great loss to Vanessa, family & whole world#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/XbvTaf7FVK — Willy 🆗 (@ItsWilly_KE) January 27, 2020

Heart breaking news for the Basketball family and a sad story to us all. May Kobe and his daughter rest in peace.#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/4sbUFVKoXU — Your Aunty🌺 (@AuntyPearlZCW) January 27, 2020

Rest In Peace a true legend @kobebryant you are an inspiration for all#RIPKobeByrant #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/Y4DVb1bLn3 — Shashank Singh (@SHASHANK_KR_S) January 27, 2020

“This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken,” the NBA said in an official statement.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and double Olympic gold medallist.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” the NBA concluded.

Feature image: screenshot, @SHAQ via Twitter