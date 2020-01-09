SA binged over 100 years’ of video on Showmax this festive season

What’s more common than mass indulgence of foodstuffs over the festive season? Mass indulgence of series and movies, of course.

Showmax released its 2019/20 holiday insights this week, shedding light on the metrics recorded across its platform over the festive season.

Over a century’s worth of video was consumed on Showmax over the festive season.

Over the festive season, the platform recorded a 30% rise in viewing hours compared to previous months.

Sunday 29 December was the peak viewing day during this period.

The platform noted that peak binge time across its platform occurred earlier than usual, around 6pm.

One account watched more than 200 episodes of the same show across the festive season. The platform noted that the usual episode binge number across December was around 30 episodes.

In Nigeria, binge numbers (average hours per viewer) were up by 10% compared to other months in the year. In Kenya, that number was 7%.

South Africa’s average hours per viewer were up by 21% during the same period.

The three most-streamed shows were all from HBO: Euphoria, Game Of Thrones, and Chernobyl.

Feature image: Showmax