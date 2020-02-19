Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Apple

Apple Music now shows you ‘Other Versions’ of the same album

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Apple Music

Apple Music has rebooted a popular feature that allows users to view different versions of the same album.

First spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci, the feature shows users “Other Versions” of albums such as live, demos and deluxe releases.

This allows music fans to discover and listen to a wider range of content from their favourite artists.

“Other Versions” was previously featured in Apple’s Beats Music app before the rise of Apple Music.

Feature image: JPhotoMIX Ltd viaPexels

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.