Apple Music now shows you ‘Other Versions’ of the same album

Apple Music has rebooted a popular feature that allows users to view different versions of the same album.

First spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci, the feature shows users “Other Versions” of albums such as live, demos and deluxe releases.

Looks like Apple has brought back one of the best features from Beats Music with Apple Music: Other Versions of the same album. This section collects remasters, reissues, remixes, demos, deluxe editions, and explicit/clean versions of the same album. 💯 pic.twitter.com/0FrHmxkqsP — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 18, 2020

This allows music fans to discover and listen to a wider range of content from their favourite artists.

“Other Versions” was previously featured in Apple’s Beats Music app before the rise of Apple Music.

Feature image: JPhotoMIX Ltd viaPexels