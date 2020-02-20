Google on Tuesday announced that its Smart Compose feature is now more widely available on Google Docs after first being released in beta last year.

This means that more users can now benefit from predictive text in Docs that will help them compose sentences faster, a feature that previously exclusive to Gmail.

“This feature is now generally available and has started rolling out to all G Suite customers,” Google said on its blog.

According to the company, the feature is currently only available in English on Google Docs.

Last year however, Google expanded Smart Compose on Gmail to include support for Portuguese, Spanish, French and Italian.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn