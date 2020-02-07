Burn Media Sites
Changes are coming to Gmail’s multiple inboxes feature: here’s what’s new

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Gmail

Google on Wednesday revealed new updates coming to multiple inboxes in Gmail that will allow users to navigate the platform more easily.

According to the company, the new updates will “support independent scrolling, a unified toolbar, and adjustable width in right-side configurations”.

Additionally, three-pane layouts will no longer be supported on Gmail in “reading pane” mode.

For users, this means you will soon be able to interact with multiple inboxes independently while viewing them at the same time.

“This will allow you to scroll in either inbox separately as needed so you can more flexibly navigate your email,” Google explained on its G Suite blog.

You’ll also be able to adjust the size, as well as collapse, additional panels too.

The update will roll out to users on 20 February this year.

Users will be able to disable multiple inboxes in their settings in order to use the reading pane mode instead.

Feature image: G Suite Blog

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

