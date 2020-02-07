Changes are coming to Gmail’s multiple inboxes feature: here’s what’s new

Google on Wednesday revealed new updates coming to multiple inboxes in Gmail that will allow users to navigate the platform more easily.

According to the company, the new updates will “support independent scrolling, a unified toolbar, and adjustable width in right-side configurations”.

Additionally, three-pane layouts will no longer be supported on Gmail in “reading pane” mode.

For users, this means you will soon be able to interact with multiple inboxes independently while viewing them at the same time.

“This will allow you to scroll in either inbox separately as needed so you can more flexibly navigate your email,” Google explained on its G Suite blog.

You’ll also be able to adjust the size, as well as collapse, additional panels too.

The update will roll out to users on 20 February this year.

Users will be able to disable multiple inboxes in their settings in order to use the reading pane mode instead.

Feature image: G Suite Blog