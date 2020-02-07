Burn Media Sites
You can now finally stop Netflix from autoplaying previews

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Netflix

Probably one of the most annoying things about Netflix is its incessant need to play snippets of every show and movie as you scroll past them.

Now you can finally browse the platform in peace by simply turning off autoplay.

“Members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix,” the company announced in a tweet on Thursday.

To turn the feature off, all you have to do is go to “Playback Settings” under the “My Profile” section of your account. Once there, you can turn of autoplay previews or autoplay episodes.

There latter function will prevent Netflix from automatically playing the next episode in a series.

Last year, the company was also reportedly testing a playback speed function too. The feature, however, is yet to roll out on the platform.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/ Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

