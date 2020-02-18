Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

#DeKlerkMustFall: South Africans debate SONA, the EFF and apartheid

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
#DeKlerkMustFall

SONA 2020 might be over already, but South Africans are still weighing in on the events that interrupted Parliament last week when the EFF called for the removal of former president FW de Klerk.

The political party stated that de Klerk, who ruled during apartheid, did not deserve to be present at the joint sitting on Thursday evening. Many South Africans on the ground seemed to agree.

In fact, on Tuesday morning, the hashtag #DeKlerkMustFall gained traction on Twitter as people debated the former president’s past and the EFF’s concerns.

Some, meanwhile, believe that the ANC is a bigger problem in the country.

#DeKlerkMustFall continues to trend as South Africans weigh in on apartheid, the EFF and the ANC’s role in the country.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
Google ends free WiFi
Google is ending the free WiFi programme it launched in SA last November
Google 18 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.