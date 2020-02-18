SONA 2020 might be over already, but South Africans are still weighing in on the events that interrupted Parliament last week when the EFF called for the removal of former president FW de Klerk.

The political party stated that de Klerk, who ruled during apartheid, did not deserve to be present at the joint sitting on Thursday evening. Many South Africans on the ground seemed to agree.

In fact, on Tuesday morning, the hashtag #DeKlerkMustFall gained traction on Twitter as people debated the former president’s past and the EFF’s concerns.

Three things in 2020 SONA I saw ANC defending FW De Klerk

DA defending Ramaphosa and EFF standing for South Africans #DeKlerkMustFall #DeKlerk pic.twitter.com/WSTnahoHV4 — K-ONE (@CaronMakaringe) February 17, 2020

Imagine being awarded Nobel Peace Prize for being ‘forced’ to remove oppressive system u helped create, sustain & presided over? Mxm 😡#DeKlerkMustFall#FWDeKlerk pic.twitter.com/DzwNJhl4QE — 𝙑𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙖𝙣 (@samnyakudya) February 17, 2020

Everyone was ohk with de Klerks’ comments until @EFFSouthAfrica knocked some sense into your empty sculs, lead us CIC @Julius_S_Malema #DeKlerkMustFall — Themba (@Tambai77) February 17, 2020

Some, meanwhile, believe that the ANC is a bigger problem in the country.

#DeKlerkMustFall

ANC has failed S.A. citizens by protecting the perpetrators,instead of protecting the victims. Father Michael , our Black leaders, Brothers and sisters suffered a lot during apartheid. Racism will never stop until ANC do something. — AFRICAN♔ (@TobelaTshicila) February 18, 2020

#DeKlerkMustFall ANC is a symbol without substance. They’ve failed us as a country and they’ve been sleeping for far too long with the racists like De Klerk. They made them presidents and even absorbed National Party core racists who drank the blood of our late comrades. pic.twitter.com/YJgVSRZwvH — Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) February 18, 2020

#DeKlerkMustFall continues to trend as South Africans weigh in on apartheid, the EFF and the ANC’s role in the country.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn