Infrastructure

No load shedding on Tuesday but system remains ‘vulnerable’

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding

After a weekend that temporarily included Stage 3 load shedding, Eskom announced on Monday evening that no power cuts is expected on Tuesday.

The utility did not load shed on Monday, but did note the system remains “vulnerable” and that load shedding can be implemented at “short notice”.

It began the week with around 15 600 MW unavailable — 10 460 MW of were the result of unplanned outages.

When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

helen zille twitter
Helen Zille is closing her account on ‘hate-filled’ Twitter
News 18 Feb 2020
