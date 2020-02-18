No load shedding on Tuesday but system remains ‘vulnerable’

After a weekend that temporarily included Stage 3 load shedding, Eskom announced on Monday evening that no power cuts is expected on Tuesday.

The utility did not load shed on Monday, but did note the system remains “vulnerable” and that load shedding can be implemented at “short notice”.

#POWERALERT 2

Date: 17 February 2020 No loadshedding expected tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qUIH5Zx8f6 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 17, 2020

It began the week with around 15 600 MW unavailable — 10 460 MW of were the result of unplanned outages.

When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn