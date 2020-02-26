Netflix’s next African original series will showcase talent from Nigeria

Netflix is investing more creative capital into Africa with the upcoming production of its first Nigerian original series.

The company on Wednesday announced the currently untitled six-part show along with details about its producers, writers and plot.

“Set in modern-day Nigeria and shot in Lagos, this drama tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death,” the company explained in a press release.

Dubbed the “Akin Omotoso Project”, after the series’ Nigerian director, the show will be produced by Rififi Pictures and star Ade Laoye and Kate Henshaw in leading roles.

“Our continent has a wealth of diversity, multiplicity and beauty in stories that have yet to be told and we want to be top of mind for creators in Nigeria, especially when it comes to stories they haven’t had a chance to tell yet,” said Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s African Originals head.

While the company is yet to reveal an expected release date for the Nigerian series, it will drop its first South African original Queen Sono later this week.

