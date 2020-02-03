Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Trends & Hashtags

Twitter loved Shakira and J Lo’s energetic Super Bowl halftime show

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Super Bowl Halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime shows tends to stand out every year, and 2020 was no different. The American football game took place this Sunday, where Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage to perform.

With both their single and joint acts wowing the crowds inside the stadium and on social media, it wasn’t long before the stars began to trend as fans tweeted their reactions.

Some simply loved the good vibes and energetic dancing both singers brought to the stage.

While others appreciated the underlying political tones of the performances instead.

From the reactions, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was undoubtedly one of the best.

Feature image: screenshot, NFL via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
Google Photos prints
Google Photos could soon include a subscription service for monthly prints
Google 3 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.