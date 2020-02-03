If eight movies and one spin-off weren’t enough Fast and Furious for you, rest assured there’s yet another movie on the way. Now dubbed…
Twitter loved Shakira and J Lo’s energetic Super Bowl halftime show
The Super Bowl halftime shows tends to stand out every year, and 2020 was no different. The American football game took place this Sunday, where Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage to perform.
With both their single and joint acts wowing the crowds inside the stadium and on social media, it wasn’t long before the stars began to trend as fans tweeted their reactions.
Some simply loved the good vibes and energetic dancing both singers brought to the stage.
Me in front of my tv during the halftime show #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/BIdnnFPfw6
— RatchetCade (@CadeWharton) February 3, 2020
Shakira and JLo, thank you for your service #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/tXdbQc60Pz
— Charlie✨ (@charliesuor) February 3, 2020
I MEAN LOOK AT THE MATERIAL!! QUEEN! 👑 #Shakira #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Air118Dbb0
— Kal #MeGusta 🌹 LIKE LIMIT (@EyesLikeShak) February 3, 2020
SHAKIRA PERFORMING SHE WOLF IN 2020 IS THE CUTRAL RESET WE NEEDED #shakira #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1OUMmR9wZY
— ً (@thewayq) February 3, 2020
While others appreciated the underlying political tones of the performances instead.
JLO and her daughter leading “Let’s Get Loud” with all girls and kids in cages. That’s a fucking MOMENT. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/y64324LkYc
— Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) February 3, 2020
a latina showing how an amazing performance should be at an american event, truly a legend #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/nrekHJ6dq4
— #𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐲⁷ (@yunhofvx) February 3, 2020
J-lo came out with the U.S flag then turned it around to reveal the Puerto Rican flag while a girl sang “born in the USA”, with millions watching on fox. the POWER. The MESSAGE. Puerto Ricans are U.S citizens. Don’t forget us. Listen to us. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/e4kEchGkN5
— Salty spoonie♿ (@nonotyoshi) February 3, 2020
Best part of the show #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/orGeNQCL84
— Ari 🇵🇷 (@lovely_3095) February 3, 2020
Don’t mind me, just a super proud Latina over here that can’t get over that #HalftimeShow 😭
— Marcella Baietto (@marcellabaietto) February 3, 2020
From the reactions, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was undoubtedly one of the best.
Feature image: screenshot, NFL via YouTube