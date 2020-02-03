Twitter loved Shakira and J Lo’s energetic Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime shows tends to stand out every year, and 2020 was no different. The American football game took place this Sunday, where Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage to perform.

With both their single and joint acts wowing the crowds inside the stadium and on social media, it wasn’t long before the stars began to trend as fans tweeted their reactions.

Some simply loved the good vibes and energetic dancing both singers brought to the stage.

While others appreciated the underlying political tones of the performances instead.

JLO and her daughter leading “Let’s Get Loud” with all girls and kids in cages. That’s a fucking MOMENT. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/y64324LkYc — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) February 3, 2020

a latina showing how an amazing performance should be at an american event, truly a legend #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/nrekHJ6dq4 — #𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐲⁷ (@yunhofvx) February 3, 2020

J-lo came out with the U.S flag then turned it around to reveal the Puerto Rican flag while a girl sang “born in the USA”, with millions watching on fox. the POWER. The MESSAGE. Puerto Ricans are U.S citizens. Don’t forget us. Listen to us. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/e4kEchGkN5 — Salty spoonie♿ (@nonotyoshi) February 3, 2020

Don’t mind me, just a super proud Latina over here that can’t get over that #HalftimeShow 😭 — Marcella Baietto (@marcellabaietto) February 3, 2020

From the reactions, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was undoubtedly one of the best.

Feature image: screenshot, NFL via YouTube