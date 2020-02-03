Google Photos could soon include a subscription service for monthly prints

Google is currently testing a new subscription service for its Photos platform that will send you prints of your best photos every month, according to a report by 9to5Google.

This comes after the company launched the option to order photo and canvas prints via Google Photos in the United States last year.

The subscription service will allow users to receive 10 of their best photos automatically chosen by Google on a monthly basis.

Users will also be able to choose from three different themes to help Google’s AI learn their preferences. These will reportedly include people and pets, landscapes or “a little bit of everything”.

Currently being tested in the US, the service will cost users $7.99 per month.

Feature image: Daria Shevtsova via Pexels