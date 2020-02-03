Twitter conversation threads on iOS gets a brand new look this week

Twitter this week revealed a new update for iOS that will display replies to tweets more coherently on the platform.

With the update, Apple users will be able to follow literal threads that indicate which tweet each reply is responding to.

This gives users the opportunity to better understand Twitter threads and keep track of conversations more easily.

We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline. This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020

“This new reply layout will be coming to Android soon,” Twitter further revealed in a tweet.

The change is current rolling out with the latest Twitter update for iOS.

Feature image: screenshot, @TwitterSupport via Twitter