Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

Twitter conversation threads on iOS gets a brand new look this week

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next

Twitter this week revealed a new update for iOS that will display replies to tweets more coherently on the platform.

With the update, Apple users will be able to follow literal threads that indicate which tweet each reply is responding to.

This gives users the opportunity to better understand Twitter threads and keep track of conversations more easily.

“This new reply layout will be coming to Android soon,” Twitter further revealed in a tweet.

The change is current rolling out with the latest Twitter update for iOS.

Feature image: screenshot, @TwitterSupport via Twitter

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
vodacom logo 2, sd-wan
Vodacom will switch on its 5G network in South Africa this year
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech 4 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.