Cape Town firefighters battle blaze on Table Mountain, Lion’s Head

Update: 9pm, Sun 15 March: Residents in Nettleton Road, Clifton have now been ordered to evacuate, the City of Cape Town announced.

Update Table Mountain Fire: Evacuation has been ordered in Nettleton Road, residents are requested to make use of wet towels or rags wrapped around their mouth and nose. #CTNews 1/3 pic.twitter.com/0CunknWvSp — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 15, 2020

The fire continues to burn along the slopes of Lion’s Head as of Sunday evening.

Original article: Cape Town firefighters are currently battling a veldfire along the lower slopes of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head.

The fire seemingly started near the Lower Cableway Station on Sunday afternoon. At the time of writing, it has jumped across to Lion’s Head.

The fire is currently being fanned by gale force winds.

According to SANParks, cars parked along Signal Hill Road have been evacuated. Hikers and bikers have also been warned to stay away from the area.

Pictures posted to Twitter by users show just how close the fire is to houses along the mountain.

Cape Town fire, just below the table mountain road heading towards lions head fast pic.twitter.com/qvMXR7nrJv — matt_theknight (@matt_theknight) March 15, 2020

Cars are currently being escorted down Signal Hill road from the top parking area." Firefighting services include: NCC Wildfires – the Table Mountain National Park contracted crew, the City of Cape Town, Volunteer Wildlife Services and Working on Fire. pic.twitter.com/H3Mnn4iZsl — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020

Fire threatening homes below Table Mountain. Strong winds making it difficult to contain. Don’t see any water-bombing helicopters pic.twitter.com/Wi6ssdqLyp — Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) March 15, 2020

#KloofnekFire Close to 130 firefighters currently on the fire line. According to Philip Prins "The fire has jumped Signal Hill Road burning in the direction of the Lions Head – Signal Hill section, near the previously burnt area. pic.twitter.com/vsJRNjbkPk — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 15, 2020

Feature image: Table Mountain and Lion’s Head (right) in 2019, by Andy Walker/Memeburn