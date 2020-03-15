Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Natural World & Green Tech

Cape Town firefighters battle blaze on Table Mountain, Lion’s Head

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
cape town apps 2019 table mountain lion's head fire

Update: 9pm, Sun 15 March: Residents in Nettleton Road, Clifton have now been ordered to evacuate, the City of Cape Town announced.

The fire continues to burn along the slopes of Lion’s Head as of Sunday evening.

Original article: Cape Town firefighters are currently battling a veldfire along the lower slopes of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head.

The fire seemingly started near the Lower Cableway Station on Sunday afternoon. At the time of writing, it has jumped across to Lion’s Head.

The fire is currently being fanned by gale force winds.

According to SANParks, cars parked along Signal Hill Road have been evacuated. Hikers and bikers have also been warned to stay away from the area.

Pictures posted to Twitter by users show just how close the fire is to houses along the mountain.

Feature image: Table Mountain and Lion’s Head (right) in 2019, by Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.