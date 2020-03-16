The COVID-19 pandemic is changing a lot of industries, but one may be a surprise to you: late night talk shows.

Most of these shows are now filming without a live audience and in different studios that resemble somewhere a cartoon character goes when it dies.

This was the case for HBO and John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight”.

The show’s second coronavirus episode was perhaps the most surreal, sombre and eerie yet. Oliver filmed the show in a white studio, sans audience, and without a laugh track.

Oliver explains just how quickly the pandemic has spread since the last episode, just a week prior, tackles that horrendous Trump press conference on the lawns, and finally hygiene steps to take with the help of a TikTok hamster.

Basically, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Have a watch below.

Feature image: screenshot, Last Week Tonight via YouTube