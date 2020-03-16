Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

The latest ‘Last Week Tonight’ episode is just plain eerie

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
last week tonight coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing a lot of industries, but one may be a surprise to you: late night talk shows.

Most of these shows are now filming without a live audience and in different studios that resemble somewhere a cartoon character goes when it dies.

This was the case for HBO and John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight”.

The show’s second coronavirus episode was perhaps the most surreal, sombre and eerie yet. Oliver filmed the show in a white studio, sans audience, and without a laugh track.

Oliver explains just how quickly the pandemic has spread since the last episode, just a week prior, tackles that horrendous Trump press conference on the lawns, and finally hygiene steps to take with the help of a TikTok hamster.

Basically, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Have a watch below.

Feature image: screenshot, Last Week Tonight via YouTube

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

