Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Operating systems

Windows 10 is now running on a billion devices worldwide

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
windows 10 launch

When Microsoft launched Windows 10 in 2015, the operating system was set a goal of running on a billion devices within three years.

On Monday, the company announced that the OS has finally reached this milestone.

“Today we’re delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft’s come a long way too. Windows 10 was running on 14-million devices on its day of launch.

And although its billion device milestone is two years later than planned, it’s still an admirable achievement.

“Reaching a billion people with Windows 10 is just the beginning,” it added, stating that it wants to further evolve the OS to better suit the company’s plethora of use cases, from AR to gaming.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
rain logo stock 1, johannesburg, cape town, 5g network,
Rain launches unlimited 4G data package in South Africa for R479pm
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech 17 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.