Windows 10 is now running on a billion devices worldwide

When Microsoft launched Windows 10 in 2015, the operating system was set a goal of running on a billion devices within three years.

On Monday, the company announced that the OS has finally reached this milestone.

“Today we’re delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft’s come a long way too. Windows 10 was running on 14-million devices on its day of launch.

And although its billion device milestone is two years later than planned, it’s still an admirable achievement.

“Reaching a billion people with Windows 10 is just the beginning,” it added, stating that it wants to further evolve the OS to better suit the company’s plethora of use cases, from AR to gaming.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn