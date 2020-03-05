What coronavirus info is Africa searching for? Google sheds some light

Africa is taking to Google to find out more about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, that has now affected more than 90 000 people across the planet.

While Africa has just six known cases at the time of writing, it’s clear that the continent’s citizens want to be prepared.

To this end, they’re taking to Google with clear questions of the who, what, when, where, how and why of the coronavirus.

In Kenya, citizens want to know how the virus is spread and how long it takes to kill above its origins and treatment.

Those in Nigeria — one of the few countries with a case in Africa — want to know how to prevent its transmission, what symptoms are displayed by those infected, and if there’s a cure.

In South Africa, “What is Coronavirus” remains the top question, as in Nigeria.

Those in the country also want to know the total number of deaths, as well as the virus’s origins.

Have a look at the top ten coronavirus related search query for each nation below.

Kenya

What causes Coronavirus?

How is Coronavirus spread?

Where did Coronavirus originate from?

How long does Coronavirus take to kill?

How did Coronavirus start?

How is Coronavirus transmitted?

How does Coronavirus kill?

How to prevent Coronavirus?

How to treat Coronavirus?

How Coronavirus spreads?

Nigeria

What is Coronavirus?

How to prevent Coronavirus?

What causes Coronavirus?

What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?

Is Coronavirus in Nigeria?

How does Coronavirus spread?

How did Coronavirus start?

What is the cure for Coronavirus?

How is Coronavirus contracted?

Who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria?

South Africa

What is Coronavirus?

What causes Coronavirus?

How did Coronavirus start?

How is Coronavirus spread?

How to prevent Coronavirus?

How many people have died from Coronavirus?

Is the coronavirus in South Africa?

What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?

Where is the Coronavirus?

Where does the Coronavirus come from?

Global coronavirus search trends

According to Google Trends, search traffic for “coronavirus” emerges around 18 January 2020. It reached its peak last week.

Among the top nations currently searching for it includes Italy, Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland and Spain.

Feature image: coyot via Pixabay