WhatsApp dark mode is now available for all users: here’s how to get it

After weeks of limited availability to beta users, WhatsApp dark mode is finally available to all of its users.

“Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments,” the company said on its blog.

Dark mode now clads the normally piercing-white background of WhatsApp in a darker shade of grey.

It’s not pure black like Twitter and therefore not AMOLED friendly, but it goes a long way to making the chat app comfortable to use at night.

“Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’,” the company added.

Users are required to update to the latest version of the app.

Feature image: WhatsApp