Vodacom drops its data prices by up to 40%, introduces new free services

Vodacom will drop its data prices and introduce new free products to its service from 1 April, it announced in a release on Tuesday.

Following the Competition Commission’s push for networks to drop the price of data, Vodacom is now finally reducing the cost of connectivity to its service.

“The agreement struck with the Commission provides us with an opportunity to enter into a Social Contract with the regulators, our customers and the people of South Africa to bring down the cost to communicate and promote digital inclusion,” said the company’s CEO Shameel Joosub.

“In terms of the agreement, and following confirmation by the Tribunal, Vodacom will introduce price reductions across all its monthly bundles and provide free access to basic internet, essential services and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities.”

The company believes that these price drops will provide a R2.7-billion boost to consumers.

So what does this mean for consumers?

For one, Vodacom is dropping the price of 30-day data bundles by up to 40% from 1 April.

“Notably, 1GB of data valid for 30 days — often referred to as the ‘headline price’ — will reduce by 34% from R149 to R99 on all channels,” the company added.

“Discounts will be provided on all 30-day bundles while further decreases will be effected on 1 April 2021.”

A number of free data services will be added too, including access to:

Job portals;

The e-School platform and other educational content;

Mum & Baby and other health platforms;

Facebook Flex;

Government sites like home affairs, ambulance services and government communication services;

School, university and tertiary education portals;

“Essential information such as local and international headlines”.

Vodacom will also give users two free SMSes per day provided a purchase has been made within the past month.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn