News

Apple rolls out its services to more countries in Africa

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Apple Music

Apple’s key services, including Apple Music, is heading to a slew of additional African countries on Tuesday.

Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia will today get their first taste of Apple’s key services.

These services include the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud.

The company’s also pushing Apple Music into 18 more African nations too, including: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

Globally, Apple’s allowing 52 new nations access to its music streaming service.

The Apple Store is now available in 175 countries across the world.

Feature image: Apple Music

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

