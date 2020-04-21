Apple rolls out its services to more countries in Africa

Apple’s key services, including Apple Music, is heading to a slew of additional African countries on Tuesday.

Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia will today get their first taste of Apple’s key services.

These services include the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud.

The company’s also pushing Apple Music into 18 more African nations too, including: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

Globally, Apple’s allowing 52 new nations access to its music streaming service.

The Apple Store is now available in 175 countries across the world.

Feature image: Apple Music