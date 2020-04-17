Instagram is making it easier to support small businesses during lockdown

Instagram this week made it easier for users to purchase gift cards or host fundraisers for small businesses.

“Businesses can share new gift card, food order, and fundraiser stickers in Stories and on their profiles,” the company said in an update.

“When you see gift cards or food orders, you can tap to make your purchase through our partner’s site.”

Fundraiser pages link to the small company’s Facebook page, or a page created by supporters or fans.

Gift cards can now be selected as a profile communication box option for businesses or posted as stickers in Stories.

This will only be available in the US and Canada for now, but will roll out to other countries in the “coming weeks”.

“We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” the company concluded.

Feature image: Instagram