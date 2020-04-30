Burn Media Sites
South Africa’s next Netflix Original will be dance drama ‘Jiva!’

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
jiva netflix

After renewing Queen Sono for a second season, Netflix on Thursday revealed South Africa’s next Original series.

Dubbed Jiva!, the show will be produced by Cape Town production house Blue Ice Africa via creator and showrunner Busisiwe Ntintili, and will star the likes of Noxolo Dlamini (Isibaya), Candice Modiselle (Generations: The Legacy), Sne Mbatha (So You Think You Can Dance), and Stella Dlangalala (Funny People Africa).

“JIVA! is a fun and energy-packed drama series that follows the life of the talented street dancer Ntombi, who while juggling the demands of a dead end job, family responsibility and a rocky love life realises that her dance moves could be her ticket out of her working class neighbourhood in Durban,” reads the synopsis.

“But first, she must overcome her fears, beat her rivals and sort out the chaos that is her family.”

It’s not clear when the show will make its debut, but you can now watch the trailer below.

Feature image: Netflix

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.