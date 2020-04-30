South Africa’s next Netflix Original will be dance drama ‘Jiva!’

After renewing Queen Sono for a second season, Netflix on Thursday revealed South Africa’s next Original series.

Dubbed Jiva!, the show will be produced by Cape Town production house Blue Ice Africa via creator and showrunner Busisiwe Ntintili, and will star the likes of Noxolo Dlamini (Isibaya), Candice Modiselle (Generations: The Legacy), Sne Mbatha (So You Think You Can Dance), and Stella Dlangalala (Funny People Africa).

“JIVA! is a fun and energy-packed drama series that follows the life of the talented street dancer Ntombi, who while juggling the demands of a dead end job, family responsibility and a rocky love life realises that her dance moves could be her ticket out of her working class neighbourhood in Durban,” reads the synopsis.

“But first, she must overcome her fears, beat her rivals and sort out the chaos that is her family.”

It’s not clear when the show will make its debut, but you can now watch the trailer below.

