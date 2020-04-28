South African Netflix Original ‘Queen Sono’ renewed for a second season

After a cliff-hanger ending to its first season, there was little doubt that Queen Sono would be renewed for a second.

On Monday, Netflix confirmed that the South African Original series would indeed return for a second go.

Announced back in 2018, the show premiered in February and starred Pearl Thusi as the titular character.

She’s set to reprise her role alongisde the likes of Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende and Kate Liquorish.

“I am so excited by the appetite for African stories and that Netflix is continuing to partner with us to bring to life the next chapter of Queen’s story and showcase it to the world,” said Kagiso Lediga, the showrunner and director.

According to Netflix, the second season will see Queen “search for the truth as her newfound need for revenge takes her on a mission across Africa”.

The streaming giant has not set a debut date for the forthcoming season.

Feature image: Netflix