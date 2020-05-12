Burn Media Sites
Music

Deezer HiFi drops its price to something a bit more affordable

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
deezer android app

For those who love lossless music streaming, your choices are limited and fairly pricey. But today, Deezer made its offering a tad cheaper.

The French streaming firm has dropped the price of its Deezer HiFi tier to R89.99 from R119.99.

The tier was announced back in November, and offers users high-quality FLAC files — what Deezer calls “CD quality sound” — to download and stream.

Deezer HiFi’s price drop doesn’t do much to threaten other streaming services’ offerings for those who don’t want high-quality files, but it does threaten Deezer’s own lower bit rate streaming tier.

HiFi is now priced just R20 per month mroe than the Premium tier, which allows for streaming quality of up to 320kbps.

Deezer Family, which allows six users access to their own Premium accounts under one payment, now costs the same as HiFi.

HiFi tier now also includes free access to Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format via headphones and through Deezer’s 360 app.

For those who haven’t yet tried Deezer, the 30 day free trial still stands.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

