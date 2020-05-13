Burn Media Sites
Instagram’s new features let you micromanage comments more effectively

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
instagram comments management

Instagram is bringing a suite of improved management tools to those who enjoy micromanaging their accounts.

The move, according to the social network, is part of its fight against bullying on the platform.

Firstly, users can trashcan comments in bulk, making the cleanup of busier accounts much easier. Up to 25 comments can be selected at a time. Talk about an arbitrary number.

Secondly, the social network is also allowing the blocking or restriction of offending accounts in bulk too.

This, beyond bullying, will also help users reign in the scourge of “cryptocurrency investments” and “hot singles in your area” spam that have become a growing issue on the platform.

To amplify “positive” comments, Instagram is also letting users pin comments to posts which will “set the tone for their account”.

And finally, Instagram now allows users to control if their handles can be mentioned by other users on posts and comments. This will help you not get tagged in the latest cute dog GIF by your friend if you’re more of a lizard person.

“You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story,” said the social network in an update.

The features are available at the time of writing.

Feature image: Instagram

