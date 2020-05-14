Burn Media Sites
Streaming

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ makes its way to Showmax to complete the ‘Fast’ franchise

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
(from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, directed by David Leitch.

Can you name all the Fast & Furious movies? If you can, wow, you’ve been self isolating long before he pandemic it seems.

If you can’t, congrats, because even the producers of the franchise can’t. Instead of numerals, movies are named after the seemingly immortal lead characters.

To that end, Hobbs & Shaw, the latest flick in the pseudo-superhero franchise, is now available to stream on Showmax.

And that’s a good thing, because these movies will definitely help you forgot about the current state of the world. Ohhh… actually, it won’t because the entire movie is about a virus. Oh well. At least there are plenty of explosions!

The great thing about this series though is that you don’t have to care about any of the previous flicks to enjoy this one. And if you’re a fan of The Rock, Mr. Statham, Idris “Charles Miner” Elba, or Dame Helen Mirren, you’re bound to have a good time.

The addition of Hobbs & Shaw means that Showmax now also has the entire Fast & Furious series. What better way to spend that afternoon you should be WFH?

If you’re not into action flicks, perhaps news channels are more to your fancy?

May is also set to be a big month for Showmax rival Netflix which debuts its latest South African original Blood & Water on 20 May, and recently announced its latest SA Original Jiva!

Feature image: Showmax

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

