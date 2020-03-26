You can now stream these 7 news channels live on Showmax

You can now watch seven news channels from around the world live on Showmax, the streaming company announced on Thursday.

Just hours ahead of the shutdown, the platform has added these news channels alongside its other streaming content:

BBC World News

SABC News

Sky News

CNN

Newzroom Afrika

Al Jazeera

Euronews

The channels are available to stream on web, Android, and smart TVs from Samsung newer than 2017 and LG newer than 2014.

The streaming platform will add the channels to Android TV later today, while Apple TV will be “added shortly”.

Showmax’s additions come after its sister streaming platform, DStv Now, allowed non-DStv subscribers to stream news content via its apps.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn