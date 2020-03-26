Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Streaming

You can now stream these 7 news channels live on Showmax

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
Showmax

You can now watch seven news channels from around the world live on Showmax, the streaming company announced on Thursday.

Just hours ahead of the shutdown, the platform has added these news channels alongside its other streaming content:

  • BBC World News
  • SABC News
  • Sky News
  • CNN
  • Newzroom Afrika
  • Al Jazeera
  • Euronews

The channels are available to stream on web, Android, and smart TVs from Samsung newer than 2017 and LG newer than 2014.

The streaming platform will add the channels to Android TV later today, while Apple TV will be “added shortly”.

Showmax’s additions come after its sister streaming platform, DStv Now, allowed non-DStv subscribers to stream news content via its apps.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
huawei p40 series
Huawei P40 series launch liveblog
Gearburn 26 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.