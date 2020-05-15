Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Facebook

Messenger Rooms lets you and 49 friends spend lockdown together

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
facebook messenger rooms 1

Sick of getting Zoombombed? Facebook on Thursday started rolling out its video conferencing competitor dubbed Messenger Rooms.

Located within Messenger, Rooms probably doesn’t feel as corporate as Cisco WebEx, Zoom, Google Meet or even Skype for that matter, but it does allow up to 50 participants.

There’s also no time limit, which means you and your 49 buddies or teleconferencing-fatigued colleagues can spend all weekend moaning about your boss or this pandemic together.

Interestingly, you also don’t need a Facebook account to join a Messenger Rooms video chat. The creator of the call can send out guest links, which active Facebook avoiders can use to reluctantly join.

Creators can also lock rooms, so no one can Roombomb your chats.

Of course, the fact that Facebook Messenger is used by more than a billion people already gives Rooms a competitive advantage.

The feature is rolling out to users across the world from Friday. But if you haven’t yet received the update, WhatsApp now also has conferencing functionalities albeit only for eight people.

Feature image: Facebook

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.