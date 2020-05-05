Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Music

Spotify Premium Family launches in South Africa for up to six users

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
Spotify Lite

Nearly two years after its official launch in South Africa, Spotify is finally offering users a Premium Family plan.

Previously all members of your family would’ve required separate Premium accounts, which gives users unlimited skips and downloads. The Family plan essentially bundles six of these accounts into one payment.

“With Premium Family, all family members get uninterrupted access to over 50-million tracks and over  one million podcast titles through their own individual Spotify Premium account,” the company said in a press release.

Spotify Premium Family also includes a “Family Mix” combo playlist, and a “Family Hub” which allows for a central management of payments, addresses and parental controls.

As for the price, Spotify’s setting the bundle at R99.99. A single Premium account is R59.99.

If six accounts are too many to justify the price bump, there’s no word as yet if Spotify will offer the Duo tier in South Africa, which allows two users access to Premium accounts under one payment plan.

Users can sign up for the Family Premium service here.

Feature image: Spotify

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
vodacom
Here’s where you can get Vodacom’s 5G service in South Africa
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech 6 May 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.