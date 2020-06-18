Burn Media Sites
Amazon

Amazon to add 3000 new work-from-home jobs in South Africa

By Megan Ellis
Amazon Alexa

Amazon has announced plans to create 3000 new virtual, work-from-home jobs in South Africa this year.

According to the company, these jobs will range from customer service representatives to technical support roles. The jobs will include both permanent and seasonal full-time roles.

Employees in these jobs will provide virtual support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

This will bring the total local Amazon workforce to 7000, the company notes.

“I am proud to have South Africa be a growing part of our ability to deliver a great experience to Amazon customers around the world and provide employees with the opportunity to work safely from home,” Andrew Raichlin, Director of Amazon Customer Service in South Africa, said in a press release.

This is likely to be a welcome relief for people looking for full-time positions that allow you to work from home. While remote work has increased in popularity over recent years, the coronavirus pandemic makes the need for the ability to work from home more apparent than ever.

Amazon work from home job requirements

amazon work from home jobs south africa

So who will qualify for these new jobs?

According to Amazon, candidates need to meet the following requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher
  • Excellent command of English
  • South African citizenship
  • Have an existing and dedicated internet connection
  • Have a private, quiet place to work

Additionally, the technical positions will support customer inquiries on devices, digital services, and Alexa. So this means that technical support candidates will need to understand these tools and be able to communicate support simply.

For anyone interested in these new positions, you can check vacancies on www.amazon.jobs to view local positions.

Feature image: Amazon

