Deezer extends its three-month free trial to Premium, Family and HiFi tiers

Deezer has extended its lengthened free trial for Premium, HiFi and Family tiers into June, the streaming company announced on Monday.

The initial free trial promo, which gave new users three months free access to the service, ended at the end of April.

Family subscribers get six separate accounts under one monthly payment, access to the service with up to 13 devices, and a shared playlist. This tier is usually R89.99 per month.

HiFi, Deezer’s FLAC-streaming tier which also retails at R89.99 per month, allows users to stream CD-quality music with additional support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format in a separate app.

Earlier this year, the price of HiFi was also dropped from R119.99 per month.

Deezer’s Premium tier, priced at R59.99, also benefits from the extended trial period.

According to the company this is a “limited time offer” but has not mentioned when said offer will end.

