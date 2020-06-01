Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Music

Deezer extends its three-month free trial to Premium, Family and HiFi tiers

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
360 by Deezer

Deezer has extended its lengthened free trial for Premium, HiFi and Family tiers into June, the streaming company announced on Monday.

The initial free trial promo, which gave new users three months free access to the service, ended at the end of April.

Family subscribers get six separate accounts under one monthly payment, access to the service with up to 13 devices, and a shared playlist. This tier is usually R89.99 per month.

HiFi, Deezer’s FLAC-streaming tier which also retails at R89.99 per month, allows users to stream CD-quality music with additional support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format in a separate app.

Earlier this year, the price of HiFi was also dropped from R119.99 per month.

Deezer’s Premium tier, priced at R59.99, also benefits from the extended trial period.

According to the company this is a “limited time offer” but has not mentioned when said offer will end.

Feature image: Deezer

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.