Google launches AI-powered Pinterest competitor

Google has announced the launch of a platform that lets users curate media and stories on topics they like — creating a Pinterest competitor powered by AI.

The platform is called Keen and has been launched as part of Google’s Area 120 workshop, in collaboration with the People and AI Research (PAIR) team at Google.

Keen is available on both Android and via its website. The platform lets you curate content from around the web on a central page, called a “keen”.

Users can create multiple pages for different interests, operating similarly to Pinterest boards.

You can share these curated pages with other users and follow collections by others.

So where does AI come in?

According to Google, when you create a collection, Google Search will look for helpful content related to your interests. The platform uses machine learning to improve its recommendation as you add more to your keen.

You can sign up for the platform on the Keen website.

Area 120 occasionally rolls out experimental Google products like this. Earlier this year, Area 120 released a GameSnacks project to play games on any device.

Feature image: Google