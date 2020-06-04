Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Microsoft is replacing the old Edge browser via a Windows 10 update

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
microsoft edge chromium

If you haven’t yet tried Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser, where have you been?

Okay. To be fair, since it launched in January, users were forced to manually install it. From this week, Microsoft is now pushing it to users via Windows Update.

It’s a show of confidence, and signals the end of Microsoft’s original Edge browser. It wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t as good.

Edge Chromium offers a number of nifty improvements including support for Chrome extensions, the ability to create single-page web apps, and multiple profiles too.

Users running Windows 10 version 1803 and newer will receive the update. Depending on which version of Windows 10 you’re running, the install package will have a different KB number.

Feature image: Microsoft

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

