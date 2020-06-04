Microsoft is replacing the old Edge browser via a Windows 10 update

If you haven’t yet tried Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser, where have you been?

Okay. To be fair, since it launched in January, users were forced to manually install it. From this week, Microsoft is now pushing it to users via Windows Update.

It’s a show of confidence, and signals the end of Microsoft’s original Edge browser. It wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t as good.

Edge Chromium offers a number of nifty improvements including support for Chrome extensions, the ability to create single-page web apps, and multiple profiles too.

Users running Windows 10 version 1803 and newer will receive the update. Depending on which version of Windows 10 you’re running, the install package will have a different KB number.

Feature image: Microsoft