Rain 5G comes to Cape Town: pricing and details

5G network provider Rain has announced that it is launching its service in Cape Town after previously only being available in Gauteng.

According to Rain CMO Khaya Dlanga, the launch in Cape Town means that Rain now offers the widest 5G coverage in South Africa.

The company also plans to roll out more 5G sites in other metro areas in South Africa over the next 18 months.

According to Huawei, which powers the 5G network, rain’s standalone 5G is currently available in areas including Sea Point, Claremont, Goodwood, Bellville, Durbanville, and the city centre.

Rain 5G prices in Cape Town and Gauteng

So how much do Rain’s 5G packages cost?

The company offers two packages — a standard and premium package — which include a free-to-use 5G router supplied by Rain.

Both packages offer unlimited data.

The standard package costs R699 per month, with a maximum connection speed of 30Mbps. This package only allows a single HD video stream.

The premium package costs R999 per month, with no speed cap and support for multiple HD video streams. Rain says subscribers can expect average speeds exceeding 200Mbps on this plan.

“Clients can order the 5G package on www.rain.co.za and have the router delivered for free straight to their door,” Dlanga says.

Rather than offering a mobile plan, Rain offers a standalone 5G home package. Customers connect to the network via their 5G router at home, allowing multiple devices to use the high-speed connection.

Rain’s announcement follows the launch of MTN’s 5G network at the end of June. Vodacom also offers 5G connectivity in Gauteng and Cape Town.

