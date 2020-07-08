Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Showmax Pro brings sports live-streaming – but not to SA (yet)

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
showmax pro

Showmax has announced the launch of Showmax Pro, which will let users stream certain live sport events from SuperSport — but the service isn’t available in South Africa yet.

Live streaming SuperSport and other live sporting events has been a long-sought-after service for many South Africans.

To stream SuperSport’s channels and content, users usually require a DSTV Premium subscription and need to log into DSTV Now.

DSTV, SuperSport, and Showmax are all owned by the MultiChoice Group.

However, Showmax Pro brings live streaming for certain sports to an additional app.

It includes Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as some other live sports events. This includes IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, and major international marathons.

However, rugby is notably not listed.

The service also includes music channels and news.

No word on Showmax Pro in South Africa

Showmax Pro has rolled out in Kenya and Nigeria, with launches in additional regions planned in the coming weeks.

“Additional countries will go live in the following weeks. The entire process is expected to be completed within 6-8 weeks with coverage across sub-Saharan Africa,” Showmax said in its announcement.

Memeburn has reached out to Showmax for more details on the service’s planned availability in South Africa.

Feature image: Showmax

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
Huawei Global Developer Competition pic
Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, goes global [Sponsored]
Sponsored 8 Jul 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.