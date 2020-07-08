Showmax Pro brings sports live-streaming – but not to SA (yet)

Showmax has announced the launch of Showmax Pro, which will let users stream certain live sport events from SuperSport — but the service isn’t available in South Africa yet.

Live streaming SuperSport and other live sporting events has been a long-sought-after service for many South Africans.

To stream SuperSport’s channels and content, users usually require a DSTV Premium subscription and need to log into DSTV Now.

DSTV, SuperSport, and Showmax are all owned by the MultiChoice Group.

However, Showmax Pro brings live streaming for certain sports to an additional app.

It includes Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as some other live sports events. This includes IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, and major international marathons.

However, rugby is notably not listed.

The service also includes music channels and news.

No word on Showmax Pro in South Africa

Showmax Pro has rolled out in Kenya and Nigeria, with launches in additional regions planned in the coming weeks.

“Additional countries will go live in the following weeks. The entire process is expected to be completed within 6-8 weeks with coverage across sub-Saharan Africa,” Showmax said in its announcement.

Memeburn has reached out to Showmax for more details on the service’s planned availability in South Africa.

Feature image: Showmax