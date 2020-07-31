USSD codes to remember for Vodacom, MTN & beyond

If you’re a prepaid user on one of South Africa’s mobile phone networks, chances are that you use a USSD code every day. Whenever you check your airtime, load more airtime or request a call from someone who has more airtime than you, you’re using a USSD code. Often, you’ll remember these as some of the most used codes, but there are a few you might not know exist.

Below, we take a look at some of the USSD codes you might need on a daily basis, as well as their functions, for the biggest networks in South Africa.

Access USSD master menus

The master menu loads the different services you can access with USSD codes. If you don’t remember a specific code for loading airtime or another service, for example, this is a good place to start.

Vodacom – *135#

MTN – *136*0#

Cell C – *147#

Virgin Mobile – *100#

Telkom Mobile – *180#

Check airtime balance with USSD codes

Vodacom – *136#

MTN – *136#

Cell C – *101#

Virgin Mobile – *101#

Telkom Mobile – *188#

Load airtime to your account

Vodacom – *136*01*voucher PIN#

MTN – *136*voucher number#

Cell C – *102*voucher PIN#

Virgin Mobile – *102* voucher PIN#

Telkom Mobile – *188*voucher number#

USSD codes to find out your number

Vodacom – *135*501#

MTN – *123*888#

Cell C – *147*100#

Virgin Mobile – *103*2#

Telkom Mobile – *1#

USSD codes: Request airtime from another user

Vodacom – *140*02*mobile number#

MTN – *141*6328*sponsor’s mobile number#

Cell C – *102*3#

Virgin Mobile – *106#

Send airtime to another user

Vodacom – *135*072# (*135*1002# for data transfer)

MTN – *136*3#

Cell C – *147*333* recipient cellphone number* amount of airtime#

Virgin Mobile – *106*2#

Telkom Mobile – *180# and select Transfer Airtime option

Send a Please Call Me

Vodacom – *140*mobile number#

MTN – *121*mobile number#

Cell C – *111*mobile number#

Virgin Mobile – *125*mobile number#

Telkom Mobile – *140*mobile number#

If you’re looking for a specific USSD code that isn’t included in this story, you should try to visit the support page for your mobile provider.

Feature image: Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Article updated on 31 July, 2020