Vodacom launches Google Play Store data bundles

Vodacom has announced that it is launching Google Play Store data bundles for customers.

These bundles will offer data at a cheaper rate than regular bundles, specifically for use on the Google Play Store.

According to Vodacom, it’s the first mobile provider to enter this type of partnership with Google Play.

“We’re extremely proud to be the first telco in the world to offer Google Play Store bundles, enabling our customers to connect to the apps they love on the Google Play Store on the Vodacom network,” Zunaid Mahomed, Vodacom’s Group Digital and Fixed Officer, said in a statement.

“As we continue our pricing transformation journey, we have set our sights on reducing the barriers to access the Google Play Store by introducing bundles that will simplify the process for consumers and translate to savings in data spend in the process.”

The bundles let users browse the store and download or update apps without using their regular data allocation. Meanwhile, cheaper data rates mean that customers can keep their apps up-to-date without spending as much money as they normally would have to.

However, the bundles are valid for a limited time depending on their size. The smallest bundle is valid for one day, while the largest lasts 30 days.

Google Play Store data prices for Vodacom

You can see prices for Vodacom’s new Google Play data bundles below:

Customers can buy these Vodacom data bundles by sending an SMS with “Googleplaystore” to 31118 and selecting a bundle.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn