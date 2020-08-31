Cape Town cold front brings snow to Table Mountain [Pics]

Social media users were in for a treat when Table Mountain Cableway staff and those visiting the area shared pictures and videos of snow.

Cape Town experienced a chilly weekend with low temperatures and rain.

On Saturday and Sunday, Table Mountain Cableway shared pictures and videos of the snowfall.

It’s official! It’s snowing on Table Mountain! Our team shot this video of the frosty winterland on top of our African Wonder this morning. Stay warm everyone!#TheTableMountainComeback #WonderWaitingForYou #ReturnOfOurAfricanWonder #TableMountainCableway #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/ghbsxwHV4L — Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) August 29, 2020

Have a look at these morning photos from the snowfall on #TableMountain! If you’re brave enough to come and see the snow on the summit, come and take a cableway trip to the top. The birthday special also applies today!#TheTableMountainComeback #WonderWaitingForYou pic.twitter.com/NAwsF2eAWy — Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) August 30, 2020

Despite the snowfall, conditions were still favourable enough for the cableway to stay open and invite tourists to visit.

In fact, the cableway said that it had actually opened two days earlier so that people could see the snow.

The tourist attraction’s official opening is on 1 September.

As a result, numerous users on Twitter and Instagram shared pictures of the snow on outcrops and paths around the top of Table Mountain.

Let it SNOW!!! Table mountain on the last weekend of winter covered in a light dusting of SNOW!!! #TableMountain pic.twitter.com/bYT1h2ITKQ — Good Hope Volunteers (@GHVvolunteers) August 31, 2020

There was a god dam blizzard and snow on table mountain today 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AxAi1lEQz9 — Sam Linsell 🍊🥑🍍🥦🥃 (@drizzleanddip) August 29, 2020

Kim sent us this awesome video of snow falling in Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain yesterday morning. She told us it… Posted by Snow Report SA on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Despite the biting cold, some visitors found joy in the snow by making small snow sculptures on Table Mountain.

In the meantime, cold weather will continue in the region, where weather reports predict more rain on Monday.

Snow also appeared in other areas around the country, such as Sutherland.

If you want to keep track of incoming cold fronts and other weather patterns with the Ventusky tool.

Feature image: Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash