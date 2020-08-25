Burn Media Sites
You can now do bank deposits at Pick n Pay tills

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
south african rand cash deposit at pick n pay

Pick n Pay has announced the launch of its Desposit @ Till technology, which allows you to deposit cash into your bank account using checkout tills.

“Deposit @ Till enables South Africans to deposit funds directly into a card-linked bank account at till points at participating stores, including Pick n Pay and Boxer stores countrywide,” the company said in a press release.

The technology was rolled out in July, with the service’s official launch in August. Pick n Pay Group partnered with Efficacy Payments and Transaction Junction to create the service.

Deposit @ Till aims to make it easier for those who earn wages in cash to deposit their earnings.

“A significant number of wage earners still get paid in cash on either a daily, weekly or monthly basis,” Andrew Marsh, Managing Director at Efficacy Payments, says.

“By the time they finish work and get paid, most traditional bank branches are closed and cash accepting ATMs are few and far between.  This leaves wage earners vulnerable to criminal elements as they make their way home.”

The deposit service allows you to deposit cash into a bank account linked with a Mastecard or Visa card. It includes 10 banks so far, for plans to roll out support for the remaining banks in future.

“Customers only need to bring their Visa or MasterCard bank card and the cash they wish to deposit to any Pick n Pay or Boxer till point,” Pick n Pay notes.

Cashiers assist with the deposit and provide a till slip for proof of the transaction.

You can usxe this sevice in all Pick n Pay stores, including PnP Express, Clothing, and Liquor stores.

Feature image: stevepb on Pixabay 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

