Ecommerce

Cash Crusaders launches online Click & Collect platform

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
cash crusaders online click and collect

In the first step to roll out an e-commerce platform for the company, Cash Crusaders has launched its online Click & Collect service on its website.

The move comes as consumers continue to use online shopping to help maintain social distancing amid the pandemic.

“Although we’ve been planning the launch of e-commerce for our business for a while, COVID-19 rapidly increased the rate in which we rolled the service out,” says Sean Stegmann, CEO of Cash Crusaders Franchising.

“As discussed in our recent 702’s Franchising for Future Success webinar, with shopper behaviours changing somewhat, the timing was perfect for us to aggressively embrace our digitisation strategy. We started with our WhatsApp Video service back in June and have gone live with our Click & Collect service.”

With the Click & Collect service, customers can shop online and select where they would like to collect their item from during checkout.

You can also select your preferred payment method.

The service then provides the store’s WhatsApp Business number so that customers can follow up with their order. This also connects customers to their Online Personal Shopper at the selected store.

Customers can also choose to browse items by store — letting you browse your local store’s stock remotely. This includes both new and pre-owned items.

Another online service offered by the website includes the ability to sell your items online.

Potential sellers can apply online for a quote from Cash Crusaders. If accepted, you can drop off the item at a store to receive the quoted amount.

You can find out more and try out the new service on the Cash Crusaders website.

Feature image: Cash Crusaders

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

