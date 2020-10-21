While online and e-Service portals for government services are a welcome offering during a pandemic (and for general convenience), the City of Cape Town…
City of Cape Town online services to go offline for three days
While online and e-Service portals for government services are a welcome offering during a pandemic (and for general convenience), the City of Cape Town has warned residents that these services will be offline for several days.
The scheduled downtime is for maintenance, according to the City.
The municipality said that the e-Services portal will be down from 4.30pm on 23 October to 8am on 26 October.
So which services does this affect?
According to the City’s notice, a range of services from document uploads to applications will be unavailable.
During the downtime, the following services will be unavailable:
- Affidavit uploads
- Bank statements
- Careers portal
- Registration documents for companies
- Conveyancing
- E-billing services
- Identity document uploads
- Informal trader bay applications
- Land use and building plan applications (DAMS)
- Motor vehicle licence renewals
- Your municipal accounts
- Pet registration
- Reporting faults
- Requesting service from the City (in relation to faults)
- Supplier Self-Service
- Tax clearance certificates
The service likely to affect most ordinary residents it fault reports.
However, it is possible to alert the municipality to service faults and outages using the City of Cape Town Twitter account.
