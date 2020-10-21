City of Cape Town online services to go offline for three days

While online and e-Service portals for government services are a welcome offering during a pandemic (and for general convenience), the City of Cape Town has warned residents that these services will be offline for several days.

The scheduled downtime is for maintenance, according to the City.

The municipality said that the e-Services portal will be down from 4.30pm on 23 October to 8am on 26 October.

So which services does this affect?

According to the City’s notice, a range of services from document uploads to applications will be unavailable.

During the downtime, the following services will be unavailable:

Affidavit uploads

Bank statements

Careers portal

Registration documents for companies

Conveyancing

E-billing services

Identity document uploads

Informal trader bay applications

Land use and building plan applications (DAMS)

Motor vehicle licence renewals

Your municipal accounts

Pet registration

Reporting faults

Requesting service from the City (in relation to faults)

Supplier Self-Service

Tax clearance certificates

The service likely to affect most ordinary residents it fault reports.

However, it is possible to alert the municipality to service faults and outages using the City of Cape Town Twitter account.

Feature image: City of Cape Town

