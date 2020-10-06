City of Cape Town shares updated load shedding schedule

The City of Cape Town has shared an updated load shedding map and schedule for residents, after several changes came into effect at the beginning of October.

The new schedule and map include small changes in general. But Gordon’s Bay customers will see the most significant changes, according to the municipality.

The updated schedule also takes into account the different load shedding stages for City-supplied and Eskom-supplied areas.

Often, City customers experience one stage lower of load shedding compared to the national Eskom load shedding stage.

Changes to Gordon’s Bay load shedding

According to the municipality, Gordon’s Bay has become part of Area 3. The area was previously designated Area 19.

Furthermore, residents now switch to Eskom’s load shedding schedule even if they are City customers.

The City of Cape Town says this is due to network configuration.

In addition, Area 18 and Area 20 will no longer be shown on the City schedule.

Where to find Cape Town load shedding schedule

The updated load shedding schedule is available on the City of Cape Town website. All regions are included in the city’s all areas map.

Areas 17-23 (Macassar, Philippi, Nyanga, Mfuleni, and Nomzamo) can use the Eskom load shedding schedule.

For the rest of the country, we have a list of load shedding schedules for major municipalities you can use.

Feature image: Matthew Henry on Unsplash

