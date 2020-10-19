Snapchat brings music to Snaps with Sounds feature

Snapchat has launched a new feature for Snaps that enables users to incorporate music into their videos.

The feature, announced on the company’s newsroom, will give its users access to a curated list of copyrighted music and recordings from various music labels. Users can select music for their video pre or post-capture.

This curated list will feature artists and bands, as well as both emerging and established talent.

It aims to create a fun and expressive way of showcasing yourself, as well as providing a creative way of creating music recommendations to share with your friends and followers.

How to use Sounds on Snapchat

The feature is currently only available globally to iOS users — with no word yet on when it will arrive on Android.

To add music to your Snaps, you can select the Sounds tool (the music note icon) on the right-hand side of the Camera. Then you just need to select your preferred song from Snapchat’s featured sounds catalogue.

If you receive a Snap with music, you can swipe up to view song details such as artist information, song title, and album cover art.

And if you use the “Play This Song” link provided, you will be redirected to music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

Over the coming months, Snapchat will also enable a feature for users to create and add their own music and sounds to their Snaps, mimicking a similar feature currently available on TikTok.

Feature image: Snapchat

