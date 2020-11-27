Checkmate! The Queen’s Gambit hits record high for Netflix

Netflix’s Original limited series, The Queen’s Gambit, has achieved a record-breaking feat by becoming the streaming service’s most-watched limited scripted series ever.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Queen's Gambit — now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/lBs1XZ4ptT — Netflix (@netflix) October 23, 2020

The series started streaming in October and Netflix says it did not anticipate the record-breaking success of the series, which still continues to be seen by millions of viewers globally.

The series is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel about a young woman who becomes a chess prodigy. It includes an underdog narrative with the protagonist, Beth Harmon, facing addiction, loss, and abandonment.

In a press release, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series Peter Friedlander said that the series has become the streaming service’s biggest limited scripted series.

According to Netflix, 62 million households watched The Queen’s Gambit within the first 28 days of its release. The series landed in the top 10 viewed series for as many as 92 countries, from Russia to Hong Kong.

It took the top spot in 63 countries, including in the UK and right here in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the novel that the series is based on has gone on to reach the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list — 37 years after its release.

Friedlander further details how the series added to an increase in Google searches related to chess. This includes searches on “how to play chess”, which have reached a nine-year high.

Did you notice that The Queen’s Gambit costume designer Gabriele Binder masterfully used plaids and checks to evoke chess boards throughout the series? pic.twitter.com/wbNiRfVt0K — Netflix (@netflix) November 9, 2020

Furthermore, the series had also sparked online inquiries for chess sets on eBay. Chess.com also confirmed the influence of the series, saying that player registration on its site had increased fivefold.

The Queen’s Gambit is currently streaming on Netflix.

