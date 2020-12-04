OneDayOnly hosts second Black Friday to make it up to customers

South African deals website OneDayOnly is hosting a second Black Friday promotion to make up for server issues and site outages during last week’s shopping event.

From 12.01am on Friday, 4 December, the site will host a second Black Friday sale for customers.

“Last Friday, some OneDayOnly customers were left frustrated when trying to process their online orders due to site instability and temporary down time,” the company said in a press release.

“The technical team has been investigating these issues to ensure no repeats happen.”

The company’s director Laurian Venter says that they took precautions to deal with the increased traffic. However, the site was unable to keep up with the spike in shopping activity.

The OneDayOnly app proved more stable, but website users faced frequent errors. This led to the company apologising on its social media platforms.

“We want to fulfill our Black Friday promise to our customers – particularly amidst the current economic climate, so have discounted our products even further this time around,” Venter says.

In addition to the discounts, the company will also add 3100 surprise free gifts to customers’ carts. The site will randomly select shoppers to receive these gifts until 8 December.

The free gifts include TVs, toys, couches, and other items.

You can check out the sale on the OneDayOnly website.

Feature image: OneDayOnly

