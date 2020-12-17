Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Twitter to shut down Periscope app

Ashleigh Klein
By Ashleigh Klein
Read next
periscope app twitter

The video live-streaming app Periscope will shut down next year following a number of issues plaguing the app. The announcement was made in a Medium blog post this week.

The standalone app, launched in 2015, was acquired by Twitter that same year to address the surging rise of its competitor, Meerkat.

It became popular for bringing livestream experiences to users around the world.

According to an open letter on 15 December, the standalone app has been in decline over the last few years.

It cited a number of issues that became problematic for the team.

“The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while,” the post said.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time.”

So, what’s next for Periscope and Twitter?

Periscope revealed that it had incorporated some of its features into Twitter prior to the announcement.

The team said that they firmly believe live streaming can bring the world closer and resolve global problems.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had to reprioritise many of its projects.

It says that as a result, Twitter will be removing the standalone Periscope app from all app stores by March 2021.

Additionally, it urged users not to create new in-app accounts with the next software update coming soon.

Furthermore, existing livestreams that were shared or uploaded to Twitter will remain on the platform as replays”.

Users will also be able to download archived streams before the app discontinues next year.

Twitter has outlined how users will be able to create livestreams on the platform going forward.

The Periscope team concluded by thanking its community for the continuous support over the years.

“We’ve learned so much, shared incredible experiences together, witnessed unforgettable moments in history and seen pockets of the world we could’ve only imagined when we first launched Periscope.”

Feature image: Twitter

Read more: Twitter finally updates rules to ban racist hate speech

Ashleigh Klein

Ashleigh Klein

Read More
vodacom 5g kzn
Vodacom rolls out widest 5G network in KZN
Industry News 17 Dec 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.