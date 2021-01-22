Burn Media Sites
Humour

Bernie Sanders memes have taken over the internet – here are some of the best

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
bernie sanders memes

While there were many memes born from the inauguration of US President Joe Biden on 20 January, none have proven as prolific as Bernie Sanders and his comfortable mittens.

The senator has been the subject of memes before — but an image of him getting comfortable with his mittens has gone viral since the event.

Internet users are remixing the image and placing Sanders in iconic photos from across history and pop culture.

The senator’s photo is also appearing in videos, Google Street View images, and meme mashups.

The original image shows sanders warmly bundled up at the event.

It wasn’t long before users began Photoshoppping him into other images.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also announced that a new bobblehead is in the works depicting the iconic image.

A developer even created a website that lets you put Sanders into any shot on Google Maps Street View. It proved so popular the website kept crashing.

While you would expect the trend to die down, users are continuing to share new mashups and memes days later.

One user even combined the sea shanty trend with the Bernie meme.

Hopefully, the internet continues to produce more wholesome memes like this.

Feature image: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

