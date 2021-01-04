Memeburn’s best apps of 2020

While 2020’s unexpected turn of events presented us with a plethora of obstacles, the endless landscape of apps has provided us with a number of innovative solutions. The best of them helped us manage the stress and chaos of lockdowns and social distancing.

Online shopping, digital dating, managing funds, keeping in touch with friends… there is literally an app for everything.

Here are some of our favourite apps that helped us get through 2020…

Checkers Sixty60

Checkers Sity60 is an on-demand grocery delivery service provided by, that’s right, Checkers.

We love this app as not only did the app allow you to get your groceries delivered to your door, but it even managed to keep to its promise of same-day delivery throughout the initial chaos of lockdown.

It should come as no surprise that it also grabbed both the ‘Best Enterprise’ and ‘People’s Choice’ awards at the ‘MTN Business App of the Year Awards’.

Tinder

Unsurprisingly, the arrival of a highly infectious virus put a bit of a damper on the dating scene.

Fortunately Tinder, the world’s top dating app, quickly acted and gave the dating game a new lease of digital life.

By unlocking one of its most exciting premium features, Tinder Passport, users could match and interact with people all around the globe.

Kudos to Tinder for keeping the dating scene alive and helping us beat the isolation of lockdown.

Spotify

Few things helped us cope with lockdown isolation better than the sweet sound of music, and Spotify boasts an abundance.

Thanks to the music app’s high standards, you will always be treated to quality tunes.

Its robust algorithm also recommends surprisingly accurate listening suggestions, often sending you down a wormhole of discovery.

But what really made Spotify stand out for us is ‘Spotify Wrapped’. This feature provides you with personalised stats based on your annual listening habits this, packaged in a neat little social-media friendly slide show that you can share with your friends.

EasyEquities

EasyEquities is an online platform that allows anyone to purchase shares in brands and companies.

It’s a safe and easy way to help new and existing investors sustain their investment portfolios with detailed account overviews and personalised reporting.

With no monthly brokerage fees, investors can significantly grow their wealth in the comfort of their own home.

TikTok

TikTok – some love it, some hate it. But there’s no doubt that the short-form video app has taken the world by storm, currently boasting over 2 billion downloads.

There are myriads of reasons we believe this app deserves a spot on this list. This year it gave users across the globe a space to entertain themselves in quarantine.

It allowed them to connect with a global community of creators, making lockdown isolation seem just a little less lonely. Its sophisticated AI also provides each user with a meticulously tailored range of content.

Most notably, the app has given birth to a new breed of influencer, with other prominent social media platforms like Instagram even implementing its own platform for short-form video content (Instagram Reels).

Microsoft Teams

As the old adage says, the show must go on.

With the COVID-19 pandemic’s severe impact on onsite business operations, companies had to leverage collaboration tech to keep the proverbial ball rolling.

In comes Microsoft Teams — a collaborative communication suite geared towards the business landscape.

Teams fully integrates into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, providing users with high-level chat and video conferencing, complemented by streamlined file sharing, file storage, and third-party application integration.

For businesses, Microsoft Teams has been an absolute blessing in 2020.

Feature image: Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels.com

