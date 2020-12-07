Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to see your year of music streaming

Damn, I can’t tell if 2020 went by really fast or painfully slow. But we’re here! Two decades into the 21st century and, as usual, we’re being treated to Spotify’s Wrapped 2020.

Spotify Wrapped is a feature available on mobile for both free and premium Spotify users. It gives you insight into your personal listening trends for the year. It’s more than just a list, though. Spotify provides you with a neat little interactive slideshow, scored by a variety of your top songs in 2020.

Spotify has also been gracious enough to provide users with a look at the top music in South Africa in 2020.

How do I see my Spotify Wrapped 2020?

To view your Spotify Wrapped 2020 slideshow, open up the Spotify app on your mobile device. You’ll be greeted with a big, vibrant prompt to “See how you listened in 2020”.

Tap on the prompt and enter the time-travelling vortex that is your 2020 listening history.

Once you hit the end of your slideshow, you can share your Spotify Wrapped 2020 summary in Instagram stories, Facebook stories, or Twitter. Spotify even summarises it in a cool little design.

Alternatively, you can also visit the Spotify Wrapped page. Here you’re treated to a variety of playlists based on your 2020 listening history.

Why can’t I see my Spotify Wrapped 2020 slideshow?

One thing I love about Spotify’s Wrapped feature is the animated slideshow. So imagine how disappointed I was to find that no Spotify Wrapped slideshow was waiting for me this year. Fortunately, the solution was quite simple.

If you’re not seeing your Spotify Wrapped playlist, all you need to do is update the app on your mobile device.

Visit the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, depending on which device you’re using, search for the Spotify app, and hit the update button.

The next time you visit the Spotify app, you’ll see a big vibrant prompt to “See how you listened in 2020”. Have fun taking a tonal walk down memory lane!

Spotify Wrapped new features

This year, besides the usual Wrapped experience, the app has also added a few extra features so you can do a deep dive into your listening habits.

New in-app quizzes that let you test whether you can predict your listening trends.

You can see your top song’s journey through the year.

Podcast listening trends of the year.

Premium subscribers can get new badges based on their listening trends.

Personalised playlists based on what you listened to in 2020.

Feature image: Screenshot

Read more: Spotify reveals South Africa’s top trending tracks and artists for 2020