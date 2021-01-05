Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Cape Town dam levels decrease nearly 2% in one week

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
wemmershoek dam city of cape town september 2018

After experiencing full dams in October, Cape Town has seen a steady decrease in dam levels over the past few weeks — with the latest update on 4 January showing levels of 90.7%.

This is a 1.9% decrease in one week, from dam levels of 92.6% in the previous week.

While dam levels in the metro have remained stable since October due to late rains, more of a decline has been seen since the start of December.

A month ago, on 7 December, dam levels stood at 96.8%. On 30 November, dam levels stood a 98.1%.

However, compared to January 2020 the metro is still facing better prospects. During the same period last year, dam levels stood at 75%.

The municipality lifted water restrictions in November 2020, but permanent regulations remain in place.

Cape Town permanent water restrictions

The permanent water by-laws and regulations include:

  • You can only water with municipal drinking water before 9am and after 6pm
  • No hosing of paved or hard-surfaced areas with municipal drinking water is allowed
  • You must secure outdoor taps (except for those on residential properties)
  • Hosepipes for watering or washing vehicles need a nozzle or automatic self-closing device
  • Swimming pools must have a pool cover when not in use
  • Automatic top-up systems for ponds and pools using municipal water are not allowed

More decreases in dam levels are likely in the coming weeks due to hot weather experienced in the metro and as the region’s dry season takes full effect.

Featured image: City of Cape Town

Read more: Cape Town urges residents to use online services during COVID-19 second wave

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
rica telkom sim card stock image
How to RICA your Telkom SIM online
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech 6 Jan 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.