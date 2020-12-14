Burn Media Sites
Cape Town urges residents to use online services during COVID-19 second wave

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
cape town city tech capital

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to use online and telephonic options for a number of city services while the country is in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipality released an advisory on its website over the weekend, saying the second wave will disrupt basic services. It also asked residents to make use of online and telephone services where possible.

“The City advises residents and customers to please anticipate disruptions to basic services, City operations and customer offices at times, and at short notice. This is an unavoidable reality of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

Last week, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa had entered a second wave of the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday evening (14 December) on the latest developments regarding COVID-19 in South Africa.

Online services for Cape Town

So what online service can Cape Town residents use?

The City’s statement provided the online services residents have available. Meanwhile, the City said that it would aim to update service offerings over time.

Here are a few of the online services available:

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

